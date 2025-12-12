Liverpool make Mohamed Salah decision over Brighton clash after Arne Slot talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah will return to the Liverpool squad against Brighton on Saturday after holding peace talks with manager Arne Slot.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year had been omitted from the group who travelled to Italy for Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan following an explosive interview last week when he said he had been thrown under the bus and claimed he did not have a relationship with Slot any more.

But Slot said on Friday morning that he would hold conversations with Salah later in the day and, while it is not yet clear if the player has apologised or backed down, they resulted in the Egyptian being brought back into the fold.

Salah will then leave to represent Egypt in the African Cup of Nations, which could give him and Liverpool at least a month to resolve the situation between them.

Salah spoke after the 3-3 draw at Leeds, the third consecutive match when he was not in the starting 11, and accused Liverpool of breaking promises to him and saying that he did not know what would happen in his future.

Slot was part of the decision, along with the Liverpool hierarchy, to drop Salah from the squad for the Inter game and, while no disciplinary action was taken against the 33-year-old, the Dutchman said he had “no clue” if the winger would play for the club again.

But Slot believes he has acted in the best interests of the team by recalling Salah. Liverpool are hit by injuries and fellow winger Cody Gakpo is out for several weeks.

Mohamed Salah (left) has returned to the Liverpool squad after talks with Arne Slot ( PA Wire )

Salah, who signed a lucrative two-year contract extension in April, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, while he lost his place after only scoring five goals so far this season.

Slot had hinted on Tuesday night that it was up to the forward to make the first move to return to the side but then held talks with Salah on Friday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the four matches since Salah was dropped. He was an unused substitute in the win over West Ham and the draw at Leeds, while he came on against Sunderland at Anfield, his 420th appearance for the club.