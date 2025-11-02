Mohamed Salah addresses Liverpool form amid ‘very tricky season’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes the Reds are “back on track now” after Arne Slot’s side secured a much-needed win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Salah scored his 250th goal for the club in the 2-0 win at Anfield, which put an end to a losing streak that had seen just one win from the previous seven matches in all competitions.

And the Egyptian reflected on the champions’ recent form after the match, explaining that he knew it would be a “tricky season” for the Reds.

"It's very important," Salah told TNT Sports after the win over Aston Villa. "We had a few losses in the Premier League and Champions League but I'm glad we start to come back on track now.

"It's a good plus before very important games against [Real] Madrid and City. It's a very important win for us.

“I said from the beginning - I know football, I've played for many years - I said it's a very tricky season for us," he explained.

"We had a few new players, very good signings but they need time to adapt to the old team. And we lost a few good players as well. We just need time to adapt and know each other's games, and I think we'll be fine,” he added.

The win comes ahead of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday and a Premier League match away to Manchester City on 9 November, with Liverpool needing to pick up wins quickly if they are to fight for the title they won at a canter in 2024/25.

While Salah produced a career-defining season as he led the Reds to that 20th top-flight title last term, he has been unable to replicate similar form this time round, though he did net his 250th goal for the club against Villa.

Speaking about the goal, he added: "It's a great feeling to score goals and win trophies for such a big club. It's something I don't take for granted. I'm so proud and so happy about that achievement."