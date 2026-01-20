Arne Slot drops Mohamed Salah selection hint as Liverpool forward returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot dropped a huge hint that Mohamed Salah would start in the Champions League against Marseille in his first match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah was included in the travelling squad which flew to the south of France after finishing fourth with Egypt on Saturday.

That was at least better than their previous European game against Inter Milan when the 33-year-old was left at home following his explosive comments after the 3-3 draw with Leeds.

He accused the club of throwing him “under the bus” after results took a dive, suggested he had no relationship with Slot and questioned his future.

Salah returned as a first-half substitute against Brighton but left for Morocco with his position still under a cloud.

Marseille is the first chance to gauge whether there has been much progress on that front.

Asked about his current relationship with Salah, Slot said: “As normal as it’s always been, with one exception and that was Inter.

“Let’s see for the line-up tomorrow if you still think there’s an issue. I spoke to him today and I’m happy to have him back.

“There’s been a moment in the season where I decided not to play Mo and one moment where I decided not to take him to the game.

“For all the other games he’s been in the squad and was the first substitution against Brighton so at that moment of time, there’s never been an issue for me.”

Salah’s absence may have been beneficial to him as the team’s 12-match unbeaten run has been far from convincing, with four of their six draws coming in the last five matches.

With Liverpool struggling to finish off opponents the Egyptian, whose last club goal came on November 1, has an opportunity to make an impact after scoring four in six AFCON games.

“He went to AFCON and did what he usually does and scored goals,” added Slot.

“In his absence I think we have done quite OK in terms of hardly conceding any chances and starting to create more and more…then it is really helpful to have Mohamed Salah.

“There has only been one (player still alive) who scored more for this club but I don’t think I can play Ian Rush still.”

Slot was asked whether he felt under more pressure now Xabi Alonso had been sacked by Real Madrid and whether the former Liverpool midfielder had spoken to him.

“Yes he called me and said ‘What do you think about the team because I am going to take over in six months, can you tell me a little bit more?’ Or maybe earlier, maybe he takes over tomorrow,” the Dutchman joked.

“That is the weirdest question I ever got.”

Slot will speak to centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who is in France but did not travel with the squad for personal issues, to see whether he could be available.