Mo Salah next club odds: Will Liverpool star exit Anfield?

It’s hard to see a way back for Mohamed Salah at Anfield, or even if he wants one, following his outburst after once again being left out of the side to take on Leeds.

It was the third game in a row that the Egyptian international was left out of the starting lineup, and after being an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw at Elland Road, he took his opportunity to speak to the press and accuse the club of “throwing him under the bus”.

The 33-year-old signed a new two-year contract at the club back in April, but he has struggled to find the form that saw him score 34 goals and assist with a further 23 last season.

But he is not the only Reds player to be below par this season, after all they have won just four of their last of their last 15 and Salah feels he has been singled out for blame.

He was left out of the squad that travelled to Milan for the Champions League clash with Inter, and with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, he could have played his last game for the club.

He is due to join up with Egypt next Monday, so in theory he could feature for the Reds in Saturday's Premier League home game against Brighton, but that remains to be seen.

By the time he returns from international duty, the transfer window will be open and now could be the perfect time for both parties to part company.

Salah can cash in and make a lucrative move to Saudi and Liverpool can cash in on a player with 18 months on his contract who is no longer guaranteed a starting place.

Mo Salah’s club after January

Club Odds Betting site Liverpool 1/2 BetMGM Al Hilal Riyadh 4/1 Bet365 Al Ittihad Jeddah 7/1 Bet365 Al-Nassr Riyadh 8/1 Bet365 Atletico Madrid 14/1 Bet365 San Diego FC 16/1 Bet365 Chicago Fire 16/1 Bet365 Bayern Munich 16/1 William Hill

Mo Salah next club odds: Is there a way back at Anfield?

After scoring 250 goals in 420 Liverpool appearances, he will always be a fan's favourite, but no one is bigger than the club, as Trent Alexander-Arnold found out last season.

Players will always come and go, as will managers, and no one will accept a disruptive influence at the club.

When he was speaking to the press, in the aftermath of the comments, Slot who faced the brunt of the criticism from Salah, who said that he was a "firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player".

The Africa Cup of Nations could be the perfect distraction for everyone. He is unavailable for Liverpool so out of the equation, and the chance to play regularly for his country could help him find his form.

It’s easy for Salah to see that a move might be the best option, especially financially, but the grass isn’t always greener. Playing in front of an average attendance of less than 20,000 week in week out is a far cry from the Premier League.

Mo Salah next club odds: Saudi seems the most likely destination

He would walk into most top teams in the world, but at 33, and following this latest outburst, his options appear to be limited.

He has played in Switzerland and Italy before, after spells at Basel, Fiorentina and Roma, but it is at Anfield that his career really took off, winning two Premier League titles, the League Cup, the FA Cup, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa World Club Cup.

His most likely destination is Saudi Arabia, after the interest shown in him last season, before he signed the new contract at Liverpool. The big question is which club could secure his signature.

Al Hilal Riyadh are currently leading the way according to the football betting sites, with the 19-time Saudi Champions currently 4/1 to sign the Liverpool star.

They have previously enjoyed big-name players such as Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrović, but failed with the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, who went on to join Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s side are currently 8/1 to sign Salah, and it’s no secret that they will be looking for a long-term replacement for the star.

The 40-year-old has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since 2022, earning a reported €200 million per year based on football and commercial deals.

He finished last season as the league’s top scorer for the second year in a row with 25 league goals, and if they could add Salah’s goals to the mix as well, they might be able to win their first league title since the 2018/19 season.

Mo Salah next club odds: Could he really stay in Europe?

Two European teams are among the favourites to sign Salah, but would he really leave Anfield to move to Spain or Germany?

We know he’s unlikely to play for any other Premier League side, or indeed be sold to any but Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich do make the betting sites list of likely destinations.

Salah scored against Atletico earlier in the season, when Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield in the Champions League and Diego Simeone would no doubt love a player of Salah’s quality.

Bayern seems a less likely destination, with the German side already blessed with such quality upfront. They have already scored over 75 goals from their 22 games so far with Harry Kane netting 28 but Salah could link up with Luis Diaz again, who left Liverpool for Munich in the summer.

What happens next will depend on Salah, and an apology to the manager would go a long way in helping prolong his stay on Merseyside if that’s what he wants.

