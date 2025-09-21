Millwall vs Watford best bets

The Monday night football comes from the Championship as Watford travel to the Den to take on Millwall, looking for their first win in four games (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

It is the Lions who have had the better of the starts, picking up two more points than Monday’s opponents to sit just above them in the league table, but with 39 games left, it’s still very much all to play for.

Alex Neill’s side have had a stop-start campaign so far, winning their opening match away at Norwich before they were beaten 3-0 by the current league leaders, Middlesbrough, in their first home game of the campaign.

The Lions were beaten at the Den again by Wrexham next time out so they would love to get their first home points of the season on the board against Watford.

They did beat Coventry at the Den in the League Cup second round, and they were unlucky to go out of the competition on Tuesday, losing on penalties after holding Premier League side Crystal Palace to 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Watford have won just one of their first five games, which came at home to Queens Park Rangers in August but they have been beaten by Charlton and Blackburn and drawn with Swansea and Southampton, to leave them 17th in the Championship table.

New Hornets boss Paulo Pezzolano is probably already looking over his shoulder after a run of three games without a win, given the recent history of Watford managers.

Betting sites don’t rate Pezzolano’s chances of getting another win on the board all that highly and siding with the Lions could prove the best choice for bettors.

Millwall vs Watford betting preview: Lions to roar again

You don’t have to go too far back for Watford’s last win at Millwall, as both of last season’s meetings were won by the away side.

A goal in added time from Mileta Rajovic earned Watford the win after Duncan Watmore scored twice to draw the home side level with just two minutes to go.

That was Watford’s first win on Millwall turf since 2015, when goals from Matej Vydra and Adlene Guedioura earned them a 2-0 win on their way to promotion to the Premier League, while Millwall dropped down to League 1.

This season, football betting sites are offering shorter Championship odds on Watford to get relegated than promotion, at 6/1, while Millwall are 18/1 having been tipped up as play-off contenders in some quarters before the campaign.

If they are to make a push for the top six, this looks to be the sort of fixture they need to win and they may be watching Watford at a good time with the visitors having looked slightly underwhelming in recent outings.

Millwall vs Watford prediction: Millwall to win - 11/10 William Hill

Millwall vs Watford betting tips: Leonard to strike again

There have been four different scorers for Millwall, for their four league goals, so it’s hard to start to spot any patterns.

But Ryan Leonard has scored two goals in two appearances in the League Cup, including the equaliser against Palace on Tuesday, to set up the penalty shootout.

He has started the last three Championship matches and would love to add to a league goal to his tally so far.

Since making a loan move from Sheffield United permanent in 2019, he has scored just two league goals in 150 appearances, but he has already scored two cup goals in two games.

Playing in a more advanced position is certainly helping the 33-year-old, who is also a threat from set pieces.

Millwall vs Watford prediction: Ryan Leonard to score at any time - 22/1 BetMGM

Millwall vs Watford team news

Millwall: Zak Lovelace and Macaulay Langstaff are back in training and could feature. Goalkeeper Max Crocombe, Massimo Luongo and Luke Cundle are doubts after picking up problems in training with Neil vague on their fitness in his pre-match press conference. Billy Mitchell, Femi Azeez, Casper De Norre, Alfie Doughty, Luke Jensen and Danny McNamara are all unavailable.

Watford: Imran Louza is available again after suspension, while Pierre Dwomoh and Nampalys Mendy are pushing for returns to the matchday squad. The game is likely to come too early for Caleb Wiley and Jeremy Ngakia.

