Lionesses ‘legend’ Millie Bright announces international retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England centre-back Millie Bright, who won Euro 2022 before leading the Lionesses to the 2023 World Cup final as captain, has announced her international retirement at the age of 32.

The Chelsea captain missed England’s triumph at Euro 2025 due to mental and physical burnout, but has returned to action for her club this season after undergoing minor knee surgery in the summer.

After a nine-year international career that resulted in 88 England caps, Bright announced her retirement on her podcast, which she co-hosts along with former England team-mate Rachel Daly.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to Bright’s international career by calling her an “England legend” and a “true leader”.

open image in gallery Millie Bright played every game as England won the Euros on home soil in 2022 ( Getty Images )

"The reality of the last decade wearing the Three Lions has surpassed even my wildest dreams,” Bright said. “It's been beyond special for me and I wish it could last forever.

“However, in football all good things must come to an end and with that I have decided to retire from international football.

"For me personally, it's a decision I have taken to ensure I can commit fully to my club football and give Chelsea everything they need from me.

“I always want to leave an environment and team in a better place than I found it, so what better time to step aside and let the next generation of Lionesses come through after what they achieved this summer.

open image in gallery Bright captained England to the World Cup final in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“I know they will go on to achieve even greater things in the years to come and I'll be their biggest fan.

“To all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends, family and of course the fans, thank you. Your belief and support have meant the world to me and is something I’ll forever cherish."

Having also represented the Lionesses at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, as well as Great Britain at the Olympic Games in 2021, Bright formed a defensive partnership with Leah Williamson after Wiegman took charge of the England team.

She started every game as England won their first major honour since 1966 at Wembley, with the Lionesses defeating Germany in the final, before taking the armband when Williamson was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to injury.

open image in gallery Bright’s partnership with Williamson was key to England’s triumph at Euro 2022 ( The FA via Getty Images )

Bright’s presence in defence and leadership off the pitch was crucial as the Lionesses reached the final in Sydney, where they lost 1-0 to Spain. Following the tournament, Bright was awarded an OBE for services to football.

After a club season in which Bright led Chelsea to an unbeaten domestic treble, the centre-back decided she was not at “100 per cent mentally or physically” to represent the Lionesses at Euro 2025 and withdrew herself from selection.

“Millie will forever be an England legend for what she has given to her country, and I could never have enough words to praise her impact during my time,” Wiegman said in a statement issued by the FA.

“Whether she had the armband or not, she is a true leader. I know how much respect there is for Millie within the game – not just because she has won so many trophies but because of the way she conducts herself.

open image in gallery Wiegman said Bright was an ‘England legend’ ( Getty Images )

"She has made such a big contribution to English football both on and off the pitch and we all have a lot to thank her for. Even though her playing time with the Lionesses may be over, I know she has so much more to give the game.”

Bright has started all seven of Chelsea’s games this season as captain and said she was at a “crossroads” physically and decided to prioritise her remaining club career with the Blues.

“People will probably ask why, and one, it’s for myself,” Bright said on her podcast, Daly Brightness. “It’s a decision I’ve made - one that I’m happy with.

“I watched in the summer and there wasn’t one part of me that thought I’d made the wrong decision. It felt right. Physically, I’m at that crossroads - can I be 50 per cent for each, for England and for Chelsea? I want to be all in.

“To give myself the best chance of doing that and be the best for my club, I probably need to rein it in a little bit. I’m really proud of my England career and just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for your support - especially over the summer. It’s never an easy decision, but it feels like the right one.

open image in gallery Bright has returned to action for Chelsea this season ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

“I want my legacy to be about being a winner - a difference maker. Not just someone who was there, but someone who grabbed every opportunity with both hands and wanted to make change.

“I want to be remembered for what I did on the pitch too - someone who’d do anything for anyone, who was reliable, and who gave everything, heart and soul, every single game. But ultimately, I want to be remembered as a true Lioness, someone who represented her country in the right way.”

Wiegman will name her latest England squad on Tuesday ahead of this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia.