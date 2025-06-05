Millie Bright undergoes knee surgery after withdrawing from Lionesses squad contention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bright has had minor knee surgery the day after withdrawing from selection for this summer's European Championship.

The Chelsea defender announced on Wednesday that she would not be available for the Lionesses in Switzerland, saying she was "not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically".

Bright posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday showing her left knee bandaged accompanied by the caption: "Successful op. Road to recovery begins."

The 31-year-old was the latest big name to rule herself out of Sarina Wiegman's squad, with Mary Earps and Fran Kirby both surprisingly calling time on their international careers.

A statement on chelseafc.com read: "Chelsea can confirm defender Millie Bright has today undergone minor knee surgery. Millie will begin a period of rehabilitation with the support of the club's medical department."

Bright, who played a key role in the Lionesses' 2022 European triumph, made her England debut back in 2016 and has 88 caps to her name.

Wiegman named the squad she will take to Switzerland to defend that title on Thursday, with England due to play their first match against France on 5 July.

“The last couple days we have found out and it’s sad and disappointing,” Wiegman said of Bright’s withdrawal. “It is not nice when you don’t feel well mentally and hope she gets better soon.

“I think what we are all trying to do is perform at the highest level, recover and do it again, that’s what Chelsea are in. There are big games and that’s what the players want.

“We try to give all the support off the pitch so players are in a good place and unfortunately that’s not the case. She would have been part of the squad.”

PA