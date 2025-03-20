Mikel Merino reveals preference over Arsenal position: ‘I never back down’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino says he is ‘getting a taste’ for his new role as the team’s centre forward having been propelled up the pitch to lead the line in the wake of the Gunners’ continued injury crisis.

Merino is the current go-to No 9 in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka who all remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

He was first thrust into the role by manager Mikel Arteta for a Premier League clash with Leicester where he scored two goals after coming off the bench in the second half.

Merino has played the full 90 minutes in each league match since then and scored the only goal in a winning cause against Chelsea last time out.

Ahead of joining up with the Spanish national team for the international break he spoke about how his move further up the pitch came about and what he is doing to improve.

Speaking with The Guardian, Merino noted that his adaptability meant he could slip into the vacant centre-forward role. He said: “I’ve been a left‑sided centre-back. At Dortmund I played there in a three and in a back four in the Spain Under-21s. I’ve played as a No 6, I’ve played as a No 8, I’ve played as a No 10, as a kid I played on the right wing and now I’m playing here.”

When asked if he had a prefence on where to play Merino, usually a midfielder, replied: “I don’t know. Lately, I like this one [as a striker. You know, I’m getting a taste for it.”

The 28-year-old also explained how he found out Arteta wanted to play him higher. He added: “We’re on a training camp in Dubai and Kai Havertz unfortunately gets injured. There’s a plague of injuries and we don’t have any attackers,”

“During the morning stroll before the Leicester game, one of the analysts mentions playing as a forward, a false nine: drop to receive, ‘fix’ the centre‑backs. He asks how I feel about it, was I OK with it? And I said: ‘Whatever you need.’

“They know me: they know I want to know why we do things, exactly what movements to make, to not make, everything. If they told me sooner I would have been thinking too much, instead of letting it flow. They told me late, I didn’t think much, I went out, I scored two.”

Having scored twice on his debut as a striker, Merino also netted the winner against Chelsea in Arsenal's recent Premier League game ( Action Images via Reuters )

Since that match, Merino has been actively trying to improve as the central forward, learning the fundamentals of the position and how to view the game differently from his time as a midfielder.

“I was quick to say: ‘Look, it’s great that you didn’t tell me anything before but, please, now give me some fundamentals.’ I was there, studying,” he explained.

“The first or second game, everything looked different to me. I like tactics, I understand, but I had always seen it from that perspective [of a midfielder]; from here [striker] it totally changes.

“I’m getting used to being a centre-forward, fighting with the centre-backs, them hitting you from behind. You’re always at a disadvantage and they like to mark their territory, intimidate you physically. They want to ensure you’re uncomfortable and don’t have space. It’s more mental than midfield because it’s a more direct duel but I’m adapting and if there’s one thing I’ve always been it’s a battler, I like the contact, I never back down.”