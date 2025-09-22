Mikel Arteta backs Viktor Gyokeres after quiet display against Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended Viktor Gyokeres after the forward fired another blank in a match with a top-six rival.

Sweden international Gyokeres was largely a spectator in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City and managed only 22 touches.

The £55million signing failed to have a single shot after similarly quiet displays during last month’s 1-0 victory away to Manchester United and defeat by the same score at Liverpool.

But Arteta rallied round the striker who was unfortunate not to tap-in Leandro Trossard’s 60th-minute cross.

“Well, there were a lot of situations that the chances were there and then especially the final pass was missing,” Arteta insisted.

“There were a lot of very good balls in the box, especially I remember three of them that he was very, very close to doing it against City.

“To have very big open chances is extremely difficult, but he’s certainly trying his best and trying to do that, and we have to provide more for him, that’s it.”

Gyokeres also failed to score at Athletic Bilbao in midweek where substitute Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock during a fine 19-minute cameo.

It was not enough to earn Martinelli a recall against Man City and yet the young Brazilian winger once again made his mark with a brilliant stoppage-time lob off the bench to cancel out Erling Haaland’s slick ninth-minute opener.

Even though the draw leaves Arsenal and Man City both trailing behind league leaders Liverpool after only five fixtures, Arteta praised Martinelli’s mentality.

He added: “Gabi’s in a really good moment again after the game he had in Bilbao.

“In that period of time he probably deserved more but his energy again, his attitude was really good and that’s why he made the impact that he made again for the team.

“We want consistency on that. On every player that is not starting the game to be able to do that because you see how long the match is and the level that it requires to beat them. I’m very happy with him.”

Martinelli may start Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at League One side Port Vale, but fellow winger Noni Madueke could miss out after being withdrawn at half-time against Man City following another bright display.

“I think he had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue,” Arteta revealed.