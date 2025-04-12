Thomas Partey injury worry for Arsenal as title hopes hit hard by Brentford draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta cast doubt over Thomas Partey’s availability for Arsenal’s decisive match against Real Madrid as he all-but conceded his side’s wafer-thin hopes of contesting Liverpool for the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Partey put Arsenal ahead against Brentford after 61 minutes at the Emirates only for Yoane Wissa to haul the visitors level 13 minutes later.

Arsenal’s draw means Liverpool will extend their lead to 13 points if they beat West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, with just 18 points to play for across the remaining six matches.

Arsenal’s attention will now return to the Champions League as they head to the Bernabeu with a three-goal advantage following their stunning first-leg win against the Spanish giants four days ago.

But Partey, who has impressed at the pivot of Arsenal’s midfield this season and on Saturday operated as a makeshift right-back, has been ruled a doubt by Arteta after he was withdrawn with 20 minutes left.

Asked if he would be fit for Wednesday’s fixture in Spain, Arteta said: “We don’t know. I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet so they will check him now and see how he is. He felt something so we didn’t want to take any risks.”

Partey’s possible absence could create a headache for Arteta after Jorginho was unable to continue when he sustained a rib injury which left Arsenal contesting the closing moments with 10 men.

Arsenal’s 12th draw of a disappointing league campaign means Liverpool could even be crowned champions as early as next weekend if the Gunners lose their next league fixture at Ipswich, and Arne Slot’s side see off West Ham and then Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Easter Sunday.

“We still have six games to play in the Premier League, which are going to be really important, but for sure it is now all about Wednesday,” said Arteta, when it was put to him that it is now the Champions League or bust for Arsenal.

“It is difficult because obviously there are a lot of reasons as to why we are that distance (behind Liverpool) and the amount of things that we have to deal with, and still, we are where we are. But we want to be higher, that’s for sure.”

Brentford’s Christian Norgaard could perhaps count himself fortunate to escape a red card when his off-the-ground scissor tackle on Gabriel Martinelli in the first half was deemed only a bookable offence.

Martinelli said in an interview with Sky Sports: “If my foot was on the floor he could have broken my leg. He said he didn’t mean it and I believe him, but he could have broken my leg and for me it was a red card.”

On the touchline, Arteta was incandescent with the decision, and he added after the game: “I think my reaction says everything.”

Reacting to Martinelli’s comments, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: “That is his opinion. I thought it was a strong yellow.”

For Brentford, the draw takes them up to 11th and leaves them with an outside chance of securing a European spot.

“We want to end as high as possible,” said Frank.

“There are some very good teams above us. We have six games left and we have to have a perfect run (to make it into Europe next season).”