Mikel Arteta demands ‘best atmosphere ever’ at Arsenal for north London derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has demanded that Arsenal supporters create the most hostile atmosphere ever seen inside the Emirates Stadium for his side’s pivotal north London derby against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Gunners will welcome their arch-rivals to the Emirates off the back of two consecutive home defeats – against Newcastle in the opening leg of their semi-final Carabao Cup tie and an FA Cup third-round penalty shootout exit at the hands of Manchester United – which leaves their season hanging in the balance.

A number of disgruntled supporters were seen immediately heading for the exit after Johsua Zirkzee struck the winning spot-kick for United. There were also swathes of empty seats long before the final whistle of Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by the Magpies just five days earlier.

But when asked if he had a message for the club’s fanbase, Arteta said: “There are a lot of things that happen which are very difficult to control and to understand.

“But there are ones that are in our hands. Let’s create the best atmosphere that the Emirates has seen. This is something that is in our hands. And if we want it, we will create it.

“The players and staff are the first ones to embrace that and hopefully the fans will follow us because it is crucial for Tottenham and the rest of the matches this season.

“The amount of points is not tangible and I cannot describe how much it helps the narrative, and the energy across the club. We have experienced it before: a negative one and a positive one. And what was the outcome? So it is our choice.”

Arteta, who will prepare for Spurs amid his latest injury blow after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for a significant period with an ACL injury, also moved to recall Jack Wilshere’s goading of Tottenham fans when Arsenal celebrated winning the FA Cup in 2015.

Wilshere was fined £40,000 by the Football Association for the X-rated outburst. And Arteta continued: “I do remember having a few conversations with Jack Wilshere about it (the rivalry with Tottenham) because Jack was very passionate.

“And we all know that. He made it very public a few times. And that video went very viral. That is something that has stuck in my head from a player’s perspective.”

Back on pitch and Jesus’ extended absence will place even greater emphasis on Kai Havertz to find his form in front of goal.

The Germany international has scored 12 times across 27 matches this season but he was guilty of blowing chances against Newcastle and United. He also missed the only spot-kick in the shootout at the Emirates.

But Arteta said: “What Kai brings to the team, like many other players this season, hasn’t been as prolific in terms of the numbers we have scored. But they produce incredible things for the team, and certainly Kai is one of them.

“In terms of goals, if look at the last 10 years, apart from (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi, there is not a single player who has been stable with expected goals and finishing quality. It’s very volatile.”