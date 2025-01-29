Mikel Arteta heaps praise on ‘calm and composed’ youngster Ethan Nwaneri

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta praised 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri after he scored on his full Champions League debut in Arsenal’s 2-1 win away against Girona.

The victory rubber-stamped what had looked highly likely before kick-off, that the team will bypass February’s play-off round and progress straight to the last-16 after finishing third in the final table.

Nwaneri curled in the winner late in the first half to become the second-youngest English goalscorer in the competition behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

“That’s what we love about him,” said Arteta. “He’s very aggressive. Before that he had another action where he made the right choice, he went for it.

“He never (looks nervous), he’s so composed, calm and confident in his ability. At 17, scoring a really important goal in the Champions League is not very common.”

Goalkeeper David Raya missed the game through injury with Arteta unable to say whether the 29-year-old will be fit to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It meant a debut for on-loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, who was badly at fault for Girona’s goal after getting caught horribly out of position as Arnaut Danjuma put the home side in front in the 28th minute.

“(Raya) certainly could not play, he’s injured,” said Arteta. “Let’s see how he improves.”

Of Neto’s shaky display, he said: “I am very happy he played first of all. It’s been seven months.”

The Brazilian was ultimately relieved of responsibility for what would have been a surprise defeat against the LaLiga side, Jorginho equalising from the penalty spot with his first goal since he scored in this competition against Lens in November 2023.

That set things up for Nwaneri to win it with a lovely curling drive, cutting inside past three defenders before finishing brilliantly beyond goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Raheem Sterling had the chance to increase the lead from the penalty spot in stoppage time only to be denied just a second Arsenal goal by a fine save by Lopez.

“It’s so tough, I think we won the last four games of the Champions League,” said Arteta. “What you have to do to win games in the Champions League is very demanding.

“More belief in that dressing room that we are a good team and we can beat anyone.

“Job done in the manner we wanted, winning in a convincing way and in a really good position.”

The manager would not comment on reports earlier on Wednesday that the club had made a significant bid to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The PA news agency understands Villa rejected the bid and are unhappy with Arsenal’s timing coming so late in the transfer window.

“I cannot talk about any of that,’ said Arteta. “I have an amazing club behind me.”