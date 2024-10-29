Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will field strong side at Preston in Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mikel Arteta has stressed the importance of the Carabao Cup as his side bid to return to winning ways in Wednesday’s fourth-round tie at Preston.

The Gunners fell five points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City after they were held 2-2 by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta will still be without captain Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori for the trip to Deepdale, while Gabriel is being assessed after he was forced off against Liverpool.

Fellow defender Jurrien Timber was also withdrawn, but Arteta confirmed it was merely precautionary.

“We have four very demanding matches now in all different competitions and we want to win them all,” Arteta said.

“We have to start tomorrow to create good momentum again and we’ll put a strong team out there.”

Arteta handed goalkeeper Jack Porter, plus fellow teenagers Josh Nichols, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri their full senior debuts in the 5-1 home win against Bolton in the previous round.

Two more teenagers, Maldini Kacurri and Ismeal Kabia, made their first appearances off the bench, but Arteta said the Carabao Cup remains a tournament he wants to win.

“It’s important because it keeps everybody alive, you maintain the winning habit, which is really important,” he said.

“You show that you care about the competition regardless of who you play, so you have to compete in every match.

“The margins are so small and tomorrow we’re going to face a really tough opponent.”

William Saliba is available after suspension and Arteta confirmed he will be making changes again at Preston as he utilises his full squad.

“There are players who haven’t played that much and they will have their chance tomorrow, that’s for sure,” the Spaniard added.

“But you have to earn the right to play and when you have that right, you have to perform and perform in a way to impact the team to win the game.

“That’s what we’ll demand from everybody, whether you’re young, experienced or playing regularly for us.”

Preston upset Fulham in the previous round, holding their nerve to win a marathon penalty shoot-out 16-15 – a new tournament record – after a 1-1 draw.

Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom, appointed as Ryan Lowe’s successor in August, said he wanted his players to enjoy the occasion.

The former Leeds and Sheffield United manager said: “It’s one of the best teams in the country and it’ll be a full house.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere, testing yourself against the best of opposition. It’s one that I think everyone’s looking forward to as a club. It’s sort of a reward for past performances.

“If you deliver, and we know we’d have to give a great performance and be really strong, be clinical at one end and be really strong at the other end – similar to Fulham – then who knows what could happen.”