Mikel Arteta: Martin Odegaard deserves to be Arsenal captain ‘by a mile’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta insists there is “no question” Martin Odegaard still deserves to captain Arsenal after former skipper Tony Adams called for the Norwegian to be stripped of the armband.

Adams, speaking at an Irish Independent Sport event in Dublin, demanded the Gunners boss make the change ahead of the new campaign, arguing “proper player” Declan Rice was the man for the job.

Arteta vehemently disagreed with that assessment, confirming Odegaard has the backing of everyone at the club.

“My opinion is clear,” said Arteta, “and it’s not just my opinion. It’s all the staff and especially the players.

“I asked them to vote (for) the captain and I got the results yesterday. By a mile, by a big, big, by 100 miles, everybody chose the same person, Martin Odegaard, which is the most clear sign that you can have.

“It’s how they feel about who has to be their captain, to defend, to improve, and win the matches that we want to win, so I think there is no question about that.”

Adams, quoted in the Irish Independent, said: “Every now and again as a manager, you have to put someone who reflects you, who reflects the football club, that you think can actually take you to the next level.

“You’ve got someone in there who’s going to play every game all season, that’s going to encourage people to come in and lay the foundations of a title-winning team.

“Declan Rice can do that, Odegaard can’t. Come on Arteta, make him captain. I think he is better than Arteta. I think he’s a winner. As a man, he is a proper player.”

Arteta said he could talk about leadership “for hours”, but asked to summarise Odegaard’s qualifications, replied: “What matters the most is how these guys feel about who needs to lead them, how they feel comfortable, who is going to push them, who is going to give them support when it’s happening.”

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United, then host newly promoted Leeds before a difficult stretch that will see them play Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle.

That run, agreed Arteta, could be the ideal litmus test for their capacity for winning the title this season.

He said: “Yes, especially (with) the consistency that we showed in the last three years, and now the margins, we know how small they are. We know that the competition has increased the level with recruitment, with another year together.”

Arteta confirmed summer signings Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi will be fit to play on Sunday, and is optimistic Leandro Trossard will also be available.

And while Arteta joked “too many” Premier League teams have a legitimate shot at lifting the trophy, some he even suspects will “surprise everybody”, he remains more determined than ever to claim the silverware that has so far eluded him.

He added: “You keep digging, digging, digging, and you have to be digging because one day the gold is going to be there.

“You have the consistency, but now we have to do it in a season, to end with more points than any other team. That’s the objective.”