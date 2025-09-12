Mikel Arteta admits Liverpool are ‘strongest for sure’ after summer spending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fears title rivals Liverpool have assembled the strongest squad in the Premier League following the acquisition of Alexander Isak.

Liverpool broke their transfer record twice this summer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, in a deal which could rise to £116m, before spending £125m on Isak on deadline day.

In all, the champions spent over £400m on new signings - some £200m more than Arsenal, who themselves recruited eight new players this summer.

Liverpool have secured an ominous nine points from nine available and signed off for the international break with a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

And when asked how the arrival of Isak at Anfield could shape the title race, Arteta, whose side finished 10 points behind Arne Slot's side last season, said: "They are the strongest for sure.

"They have recruited the two most decisive players that were in Europe in the market (Isak and Wirtz), and they did really well to do that.

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated by Arsenal's defeat at high-spending Liverpool ( Getty Images )

"They were very, very strong, and we need to look at ourselves and what we have to do in terms of our abilities to be better than them."

Pressed as to how hard it could be for Arsenal to stop Liverpool this season, Arteta replied: "It is not about Liverpool, but the league in general and how difficult it will be with the level that it is to be so consistent and win the amount of matches you need to earn the right to win the title. That is going to be a really long run for all of us."

Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, and they will again be without Bukayo Saka following a hamstring injury he sustained in the 5-0 win over Leeds on August 23.

However, Arteta allayed fears that key defender William Saliba could be absent for a prolonged period after he confirmed the France international - who played just a handful of minutes in the defeat at Liverpool - trained on Friday and is in contention to face Forest.

Arteta will lock horns with one-time Tottenham rival Ange Postecoglou as the Australian prepares for his first game in charge of Forest, and Arteta welcomed the return of the former Spurs boss to the Premier League.

Arteta said: "With Ange, his biggest strength, in my opinion, is the way he's been. He has put his fingerprints on that team, and he has a very clear way of playing, and a very clear DNA.

"It is extremely good to watch. I have learned a lot from him, and it will be a very difficult game.

"It is very good (Postecoglou is back). As a character, as a person, what he transmits, what he brings to football, it's a joy to watch his teams. So, I am very welcome to having him back."

PA