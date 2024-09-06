The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Every Friday our chief football writer Miguel Delaney sends out his Reading the Game newsletter, packed full with all the latest football news, anaylsis and insight from behind the scenes of the game.

The free newsletter also includes a quiz which Miguel painstakingly compiles each week to ensure it is as testing as he can make it.

Answers to these quizzes are now being housed here in this article, so please make sure you bookmark this page and - if you aren’t already - then most importantlyplease sign up to the newsletter for free by clicking here.

The answers will be posted in here when the newsletter is sent each week.

Without further ado let’s get straight to the answers for the recent quizzes:

Answers to 6 September quiz

Fernando Torres, Xavi (twice), Andres Iniesta (twice), Frank Ribery, Manuel Neuer, Neymar (twice), Antoine Griezmann (twice), Virgil van Dijk, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland.

Answers to 16 August quiz

Manchester United lost 2-1 away to Sheffield United, 1992-93; Manchester United lost 3-1 away to Aston Villa, 1995-96; Manchester United lost 1-0 away to Everton, 2012-13; Manchester City lost 1-0 away to Tottenham Hotspur, 2021-22

Answers to 9 August quiz

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 2000-01, Chelsea; Thierry Henry, 2003-04, Arsenal; Dimitar Berbatov, 2010-11, Manchester United

Answers to 2 August quiz

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic to Chelsea, 2018, £71.6m; Angel Di Maria, Real Madrid to Manchester United, 2014, £59.7m; Rodri, Atletico Madrid to Manchester City, 2019, £63m; Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad to Newcastle United, 2022, £62.2m; Casemiro, Real Madrid to Manchester United, 2022, £60m.

Answers to 26 July quiz

Jack Butland (GK), Jason Steele (GK), Neil Taylor, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Rose, Steven Caulker, Craig Dawson, Tom Cleverley, Joe Allen, Daniel Sturridge, Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs, James Tomkins, Jack Cork, Micah Richards, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Sinclair, Marvin Sordell. Head coach: Stuart Pearce.