Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo dies after long cancer battle

Russo, who had stepped down from his day-to-day duties in recent weeks, was hailed as ‘an example of joy, warmth, and dedication’

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 09 October 2025 03:41 EDT
Comments
Miguel Angel Russo
Miguel Angel Russo (AP)

Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Russo, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, returned to Boca Juniors for a third spell in in June, taking charge of the team at the Club World Cup before his health deteriorated.

Russo had been forced to step down from his day-to-day management duties in recent months and was being cared for at home before his death.

Miguel Angel Russo took charge of Boca Juniors at the Club World Cup
Miguel Angel Russo took charge of Boca Juniors at the Club World Cup (REUTERS)

He was still actively involved in Boca Juniors, however, maintaining close contact with his assistants and coaching staff.

"Boca Juniors announces the passing of Miguel Angel Russo with profound sadness," the club posted on social media.

"Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will always be an example of joy, warmth, and dedication. We are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. Farewell, dear Miguel!"

Russo had three spells in charge at Boca, leading them to the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2007 and securing the Argentine title with the club in 2020.

Miguel Angel Russo won the Copa Libertadores in 2007
Miguel Angel Russo won the Copa Libertadores in 2007 (AP)

He also took charge of two of Argentina’s other most popular teams, San Lorenzo and Racing Club. Abroad, he coached Universidad de Chile, Salamanca of Spain, Morelia of Mexico, Millonarios of Colombia, Alianza Lima of Peru, Cerro Porteno of Paraguay, and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

A former player with Estudiantes, Russo made more than 400 appearances for the club, winning two national titles.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in