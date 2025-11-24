Middlesbrough appoint new head coach after Rob Edwards defection
Middlesbrough have confirmed their new manager after Edwards jumped ship to Wolves
Middlesbrough have appointed Kim Hellberg as their new head coach, replacing Rob Edwards following his decision to jump ship to Wolves.
The 37-year-old arrives on Teesside from Swedish side Hammarby and takes the reins on a permanent basis from ex-Boro boss Edwards, who joined the Premier League’s rock-bottom side earlier this month.
Hellberg is set to formally take charge later in the week, with interim manager Adi Viveash overseeing Tuesday's Championship clash at home to Coventry.
Hellberg told the Middlesbrough website: "I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here. A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me.
"I want us to play quick and aggressive football and to try to win the ball as quickly as possible if we don't have it. I want us to be quick on goal and create a lot of chances.
"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them."
Middlesbrough failed to win their first game since Edwards’ departure on the weekend, being held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United.
While falling seven points adrift of Frank Lampard’s free-scoring Coventry in first, Hellberg joins with the side still in the top two, three points ahead of Stoke City in the play-offs.
Additional reporting from PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments