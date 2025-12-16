Micky van de Ven names the best striker he’s faced – and it’s not Erling Haaland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven claims that Alexander Isak is the best striker he has faced in the Premier League, with the Dutchman labelling the Liverpool man as “top class”.

Van de Ven joined Spurs in the summer of 2023, and has faced the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah during his time in north London, though he named Isak as the best attacking player he has come up against.

The Swedish striker has scored six times in five appearances against Spurs, grabbing braces on two occasions, though only one of these games saw him face van de Ven, with the Dutchman absent for the other four fixtures.

When asked who his toughest opponent has been, the Dutchman highlighted Isak and the Sweden striker’s performance in Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Spurs in April 2024.

open image in gallery Micky van de Ven has become key for Tottenham this season ( Getty Images )

“The game we played against Newcastle, the one where I slipped, this game [Alexander] Isak was a different level,” he explained.

“At this point, I was like, ‘he’s a top-class player’. I knew he was top class but this game, I was like...[scoffs].

“He can run in behind, he can come onto the ball, he’s technical, he’s also really good with the ball, he’s fast, he has a top finish, at that point he was literally everywhere,” he added.

Isak scored two goals for the Magpies in that 4-0 win, with the 26-year-old going on to establish himself as one of the best strikers on the continent before his £125m move to Liverpool this summer.

The striker arrived at Liverpool alongside £116m signing Florian Wirtz, but the duo have failed to hit the ground running at Anfield, with their arrival coinciding with a period of difficult form for Arne Slot’s champions.

Meanwhile, van de Ven and Spurs have seen change come this season after the club appointed Thomas Frank to take over from Ange Postecoglou, though the club currently sit 11th after just six wins from 16 games.