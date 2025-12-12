Michail Antonio trains with Championship club as he eyes return to football after horror car crash
Michail Antonio has not played a competitive match since his car crash in December 2024
Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio is currently training with Leicester City, sparking speculation of a potential move to the Championship club.
The 35-year-old, who has been a free agent since his release from the Hammers, is looking to make a return to professional football after a severe injury.
Antonio has not played since December 2024, when he was involved in a car crash that left him with a leg broken in four places.
The incident occurred as his West Ham contract was nearing its end, and he spent over three weeks in hospital following surgery. He was subsequently released by the club in June without making any further appearances.
Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes is reportedly in need of attacking cover, particularly with Patson Daka set to join Zambia for the Africa Cup of Nations.
As a free agent, Antonio can be registered outside the traditional transfer window.
Commenting on Antonio’s presence, Cifuentes told BBC East Midlands Today: "He has looked good and has been a good lad to have around as well. We are just having a look at him and he is happy to train with us."
When asked if the incident had visibly affected Antonio, Cifuentes responded: "Not at all. We are aware that he has been training before with another club and he is looking good in that sense."
However, the manager acknowledged the challenge of regaining full match fitness.
"Match fitness is what will take some time to learn because he has been away for a long period. It’s never easy, and it doesn’t matter how hard you train or how hard you are involved, because the level of the game is different."
Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are currently 13th in the Championship after taking 28 points from their opening 20 matches.
