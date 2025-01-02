West Ham give Michail Antonio health updated after horror car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Ham forward Michail Antonio sent a message to the Premier League club's fans on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December.

“Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website.

Antonio, 34, needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on December 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

The Jamaica international needed to be released from his vehicle after getting trapped during the incident in Essex, sparking great concern among fans. To their relief, it was soon confirmed that Antonio was in a stable condition.

“Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words,” Antonio said in his message. “But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.”

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui previously called the outcome of the crash a “miracle.”

open image in gallery West Ham’s players showed their support for team-mate Michail Antonio, wearing ‘Antonio 9′ shirts while warming up and walking out (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Antonio thanked everyone who had helped him, including emergency services, the air ambulance “and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC.”

He has made more than 300 appearances for West Ham since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and played in all 14 games this season before the incident.

In the first game after the accident, West Ham players wore “Antonio 9” shirts ahead of kickoff against Wolverhampton at the London Stadium, with the kit signed by the players — including Antonio — then auctioned off with around $75,000 going to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

“Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident,” West Ham said in an earlier statement on Tuesday.

Antonio is West Ham’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals from 268 games.

Coach Julen Lopetegui described Antonio as ‘a miracle’ shortly after the crash: “It has been very tough for all of us, but much more for him and his family. Fortunately he was a miracle, looking at the pictures of the car.

“There are more important things [than football]: the dad, the brother, the son that he is. This is more important about Mic. We are happy because he has overcome the surgery. After, let’s see.”