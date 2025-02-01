Southampton revive survival hopes after Paul Onuachu’s winner at Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southampton revived their faint survival hopes with only a second Premier League victory of the season thanks to Paul Onuachu’s 87th-minute winner at Ipswich.

This bottom-of-the-table clash looked destined to finish all square after Ipswich hitman Liam Delap struck his ninth goal of the campaign after 31 minutes to cancel out Joe Aribo’s opener at Portman Road.

A point did little for either team’s survival prospects and as the seconds ticked away Kieran McKenna’s men looked more likely to claim a late winner, but they were stunned when Onuachu fired in after Arijanet Muric spilled Kamaldeen Sulemana’s low effort to secure Saints a precious 2-1 away win.

With plenty at stake chances were limited until Southampton broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Mateus Fernandes combined down the right before the latter’s cross deflected into the path of Aribo, who volleyed home for his third goal of the campaign from 12 yards.

Ipswich goalkeeper Muric did not cover himself in glory with a weak attempt at saving Aribo’s tame effort, but referee Michael Oliver was in the spotlight soon after.

Oliver, who was moved onto this fixture and off Arsenal versus Manchester City on Sunday after he received death threats over a red card given to the Gunners’ Myles Lewis-Skelly last weekend, faced more hostility after he first opted not to give Ipswich a free-kick in a dangerous position.

More boos followed when Oliver decided Walker-Peters’ handball inside the Saints penalty area had been from a natural position, but the home faithful had a goal to celebrate soon after.

Not long after Delap had flicked over from close range, the former Manchester City forward showed his class with an assured 31st-minute finish.

Ipswich received a touch of fortune after Nathan Broadhead’s pass ricocheted off Aribo and into Delap, who burst past Jan Bednarek too easily and slotted under Aaron Ramsdale.

It was nearly 2-1 two minutes later when a gorgeous outside of the boot through ball by Delap sent Broadhead away, but Ramsdale stood up well to block.

There were further efforts by Julio Enciso, Omari Hutchinson and Broadhead before the break as Southampton held on until half-time.

Ivan Juric made a change during the interval with Saints captain Jack Stephens introduced for his comeback after eight weeks out, but he limped off after 11 minutes.

Enciso sliced off soon after before James Bree had a shot deflected wide for the visitors as it turned into a scrappy affair.

A point did little for either team’s survival hope and anxiety gripped Portman Road as the Ipswich faithful started to get agitated at a lack of urgency.

It sparked the hosts’ into life as Delap muscled his way past Bednarek but had a low shot blocked by Ramsdale before Leif Davis sent a free-kick into the wall.

Juric reacted with Sulemana sent on with 20 minutes left and the substitute helped Saints claim a first league win in four months when his low effort was spilled by Muric, which allowed Onuachu to smash home.