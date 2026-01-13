Michael Carrick agrees Man United deal to become interim manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have verbally agreed a deal with Michael Carrick to become their interim manager for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils snubbed the option of bringing back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the former midfielder now taking over from caretaker boss Darren Fletcher, who has been in the role for two games.

Former Chelsea and England assistant manager Steve Holland will join Carrick’s staff at Old Trafford.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was also in contention to oversee the remainder of the campaign, with United finalising plans in the aftermath of their FA Cup exit to Brighton.

United conducted face-to-face interviews with Carrick, their former captain, on Thursday and Solskjaer, the scorer of the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, on Saturday.

Carrick is believed to have interviewed well and went unbeaten in a three-game stint in caretaker charge of United in 2021, before having three seasons as Middlesbrough manager.

Solskjaer, who was appointed United’s caretaker manager after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December 2018, fared so well that he got the job on a permanent basis, taking United to finishes of third and second in the Premier League and the 2021 Europa League final. He subsequently had a seven-month reign as Besiktas manager.

Carrick is expected to be in the dugout for the Manchester derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Wayne Rooney, who was a team-mate of Carrick’s for the majority of his time at Old Trafford, has backed the appointment.

Michael Carrick has agreed a deal in principle to become Manchester United’s interim head coach ( PA Wire )

Speaking on BBC Sport’s The Wayne Rooney Show, the 40-year-old former England captain said: “I was with him in Barbados last week! So obviously none of us saw this coming. Michael is a very clever person and he’ll command respect from the dressing room.”

And asked if he would join Carrick’s staff if asked, Rooney laughed. “Of course I would! I think it’s a no-brainer if that’s the situation.

“I think what the club needs is people around the place, whether Michael goes in, whether Fletch (Darren Fletcher), John O’Shea, myself, you need people around who know the football club, (people like) Roy Keane…

“Having people who know the club, who care for the club, people who understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. I think that’s where the club needs to be.

“We spoke earlier in this season about how it’s lost that identity, that family feel. I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the spirit of Manchester United back into the club.”