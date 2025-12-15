Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former USA captain Michael Bradley has been appointed the New York Red Bulls’ 21st coach in 31 seasons, replacing Sandro Schwarz.

His promotion, which was confirmed on Monday, sees him take over a role his father, Bob Bradley, held two decades earlier.

Bradley, 38, steps up after a successful period leading Red Bulls II in the MLS Next Pro third tier, where he was appointed on 12 June and swiftly guided the team to a league title.

His extensive playing career included 151 international appearances for the US between 2006 and 2019, yielding 17 goals.

Over two decades, his club journey featured spells at the New York/New Jersey MetroStars, Heerenveen, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Aston Villa, Chievo Verona, Roma, and Toronto.

open image in gallery Bob Bradley previously coached the New York Red Bulls ( AP )

He also served as an assistant to his father, Bob, at Norway’s Stabaek in 2023-24; Bob Bradley previously coached the US national team from 2006-11.

Bob also managed the Egyptian national team between 2011 and 2013, while British soccer fans will be familiar with him following his brief stint in charge of Swansea City in 2016.

The Red Bulls concluded their recent Major League Soccer season in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs with 12 wins, 15 losses, and seven draws.

This performance led to Schwarz’s dismissal on 27 October after two seasons at the helm, despite the team having reached the MLS final last year.

The club, established in 1996 as the New York/New Jersey Metrostars, has never claimed an MLS championship.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the MLS Cup earlier this month, with his side beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final.

Messi was subsequently named MLS MVP of the Year after a phenomenal season for the Argentine icon.

He became the first player ever to win the MVP award in consecutive years.