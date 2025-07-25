Why Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are suspended for next Inter Miami’s next MLS match
The pair missed the MLS All-Star Game in midweek
The reason why Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba have been suspended for their club’s next MLS fixture has been revealed.
The pair will be suspended for their next game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday after missing Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Mexico’s Liga MX without approval from the league.
Messi’s club coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on Friday the Argentinian World Cup winner had sat out the showpiece due to fatigue, while Alba is believed to have sustained a knock in their previous MLS fixture.
However, without receiving dispensation from the league, both players were liable for sanction.
“Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba and forward Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s Matchday 27 game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening, due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game,” read an MLS statement.
“Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.”
Despite Messi being the major star of MLS, commissioner Don Garber said the rules had to be enforced without exception, although he was open to a future amendment.
“I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player – or anyone – who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi,” he said.
“I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.
“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.
“That said, we’re going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward. I’m committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve.”