Swindon Town manager Ian Holloway has revealed his personal battle with skin cancer directly inspired the club's innovative new training kit, designed to alert players and fans to the dangers of sun exposure.

Holloway, who underwent surgery in May to remove a growth from his face, has since collaborated with marketing agency Pablo’s UV-U-SEE initiative.

This partnership aims to heighten awareness of melanoma, the most lethal form of skin cancer. The club’s new shirts incorporate the UV-U-SEE logo, which dynamically changes colour as UV levels intensify, serving as a visual reminder of the often-unseen risks associated with sun exposure during sports and outdoor activities.

Holloway said: "Going through my own skin cancer scare was a real shock and something I wouldn’t wish on anyone."

He continued: "Having to undergo surgery to remove a growth from my face made me painfully aware of just how easily we can underestimate the risks of sun exposure, even when we’re simply enjoying sport or being active outdoors.

"I realised that many people don’t think about sun safety until it’s too late, and that’s why I wanted to use my experience to help others.

"My hope is that by sharing my story, I can motivate others to enjoy the sun safely, protect themselves, and never ignore the warning signs that something might be wrong."

Research compiled by the Skincare Network suggests athletes have been found to exceed normal UV exposure by up to 700 per cent, while only one in four say they regularly use sunscreen.

The Melanoma Fund’s research found that 29 per cent of football fans have experienced sunburn while watching or playing.

Main symptoms of melanoma skin cancer NHS A new mole or a change in an existing mole may be a sign of melanoma. Signs to look for include: A mole with an uneven shape or edges

A mole with a mix of colours

A large mole

A mole that changes over time Other signs to look out for include moles that are: swollen and sore

bleeding

itchy

crusty

Pablo’s joint managing director Hannah Penn was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2022, just days after the birth of her second son.

Penn added: “Melanoma cases have tripled in the last 30 years, yet too many people still treat sun safety as a summer-only issue.

“In reality, UV is strong enough to damage skin in one out of every four autumn and winter days in the UK.

“Sport adds an extra risk factor, as players are exposed for long periods, and sweat makes the skin even more sensitive.

“By making the invisible visible, UV-U-SEE helps spark the behaviour change we urgently need.”