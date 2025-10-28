Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes he would be "blind" to ignore the talents of 15-year-old winger Max Dowman.
The schoolboy looks set for further first-team exposure with the Gunners during Wednesday evening's Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at home to Brighton after being left out of the club's under-21 squad at the weekend.
Dowman last featured for the senior side in the 2-0 third-round win at Port Vale on 24 September, following Premier League cameos the previous month in a 5-0 win over Leeds and 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Arteta is eager to strike the right balance as he seeks to aid the teenager's ongoing development.
"If we looked at his passport every day we would never play him, simple as that," said Arteta. "But when you look at what he does in training you have to play him - if not you are blind, or I'm blind.
"So it is finding a balance, an understanding, especially the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far he has done that.
"He is 15 years old, still growing, a lot of things we have to make sure are under control to make sure he develops in the way he can do."
Aged 15 years and 234 days, Dowman became the second-youngest player to represent the club, behind team-mate Ethan Nwaneri, when he impressed off the bench against Leeds.
Arsenal last week reached an agreement for the England Under-19 international to sign scholarship terms, which will begin next season.
Dowman could pre-agree a professional contract with the Premier League leaders to take effect when he turns 17, with Arteta keen to keep him at Emirates Stadium long term.
"That's what we all want and I think what he wants as well, after that it is more for Andrea (Berta, sporting director) and the club," said Arteta, who is poised to rotate his squad against the Seagulls.
"But the feeling that I have is that genuinely he loves it here. He is a huge Arsenal supporter and his family are really happy with the way things are developing around him as well.
"Hopefully for many years he will be with us. Everything that I hear from the player and the family has been very positive."
Defender William Saliba and forward Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out of the Brighton game after sustaining injuries during Sunday's 1-0 top-flight win over Crystal Palace.
Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments