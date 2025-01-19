Denis Law was ‘cornerstone’ of Manchester United success – Sir Alex Ferguson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed Denis Law as the “greatest Scottish player of all time” and described him as the “cornerstone” of Manchester United’s success.

Law, who won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning team under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy, died on Friday aged 84.

Law won the Ballon d’Or in 1964 – the only Scottish player to do so – and claimed 55 caps for his country.

“He was the best Scottish player of all time,” said Ferguson, who oversaw 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs during his remarkable trophy-laden spell as United manager.

“He was a fantastic player and an incredible human being. The great thing is that he did not use his fame, he was so level-headed and down to earth and we are talking about a guy who had all of these caps for Scotland and is called the ‘King of Old Trafford’.

“It is an interesting thing because why did they call him the King? You had guys like George Best, Bobby Charlton – the greatest English player of all time and a fantastic player for our club – and they called Denis ‘the King’.

“It was something to do with the determination and the will to win every time he went on that football field. He was a really competitive human being and it was a natural thing for the supporters to associate with him as their King.”

Law made the move to Old Trafford from Torino in 1962 before going on to score 237 times, the club’s third-highest scorer in history behind Wayne Rooney and Charlton.

A year after he claimed the 1964 Ballon d’Or, Law helped fire United to their first Division One title since the Munich Air Disaster.

Having already won the FA Cup in 1963, Law inspired United to another league title in 1966-67 before Busby’s side’s greatest achievement – European Cup glory – against Benfica.

Law was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

Ferguson, 83, speaking to the United club website, continued: “I went to see him a couple of months ago and he was not doing well.

“When he joined us, he turned the club around and that is the greatest thing he could have done.

“Sir Matt was recovering from the Munich Air Disaster and they won their first trophy in 1963, shortly after they signed Denis. He was so vital to the renovation of the team. He was a cornerstone of the club’s future success.”

Dennis Bergkamp was named after Law and the former Arsenal and Netherlands striker said his father Wim was “right” to make that decision.

Bergkamp’s father was a huge fan of Law, although to comply with Dutch naming customs, an extra ‘n’ was inserted in his son’s first name when his birth was registered in 1969.

“I heard stories, of course,” Bergkamp said of Law when receiving a Football Writers’ Association tribute award in London on Sunday evening.

“I didn’t see a lot of footage. But I understand he was a great character, great person, great player – and I think my dad was right to name me after him.”