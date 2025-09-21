Emma Hayes and Millie Bright lead tributes for ‘one of the best humans’ Matt Beard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has hailed Matt Beard as "one of the best humans" and a "champion in the women's game" after his sudden death at the age of 47.

It was announced on Saturday night that the former Liverpool Women's manager Beard had died - a month on from leaving his most recent position at Burnley.

Beard enjoyed a hugely successful managerial career, winning two Women's Super League titles with the Reds and taking charge of Chelsea and West Ham following his first role at Millwall Lionesses in 2008.

Chelsea said in a statement that Beard "helped shape Chelsea Women" during his three-year tenure and credited him for "laying much of the foundations" ahead of Hayes replacing him in 2012 before she embarked on a trophy-laden spell.

United States manager Hayes led the tributes towards the popular figure, she wrote on her Instagram story: "Can't quite compute this. Absolutely one of the best humans.

"Always available for a chat, one of the good guys. A champion in the women's game and a top bloke. So gutted for his family."

Emma Hayes leads the tributes to Matt Beard following his sudden passing

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright described herself as "absolutely heartbroken" in an image on her Instagram story which was accompanied with two broken red heart emojis.

Two-time European Championship winner Bronze featured under Beard during the 2013 and 2014 WSL triumphs at Liverpool, she said: "Can't believe it."

Beard's older brother Mark, who played for Millwall and Sheffield United, wrote on X: "It is with great sadness that our beautiful Matthew Beard has passed away tonight at 7.28pm.

"He is a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was the most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. We will love you forever Matt Matt."

Former England centre-back Gilly Flaherty was Beard's captain at West Ham during their run to the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2019.

"Absolutely devastated and lost for words at the news of losing Beardy tonight," Flaherty said on Instagram.

"A man I thought so highly of, who in all honesty I would've followed around the world to play for. The best manager and friend I could've ever had asked to have in my life.

"Rest easy Beardy and give my dad a big squeeze please. Love you gaffer."

Natasha Dowie played under Beard on three separate occasions, starring for his title-winning Liverpool team, following him to Boston Breakers in America and retiring after a loan spell back with him at the Merseyside club.

"In complete shock and sadness. All my thoughts are with Debbie, Harry and Ellie," Dowie wrote on social media.

"From playing for you at the age of 17 to finishing my career with you at LFC. You were one of a kind Beardie. Will miss your cheeky smile, hello darling and big hug. RIP my friend."

Goalkeeper Carly Telford featured under Beard at Chelsea, she said: "Devastated, heartbroken. There are not enough words right now."

Beard's last significant role was a four-year spell back at Liverpool where he guided them back into the WSL and helped nurture the ability of young Canadian footballer Olivia Smith before his departure earlier this year.

Attacker Smith this summer moved to Arsenal in a move which made her the first £1m women's footballer.

"Wouldn't be where I am without you," Smith said on her Instagram story with a love heart emoji and two pictures of her with Beard.

