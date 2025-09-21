Liverpool and Burnley postpone WSL matches following Matt Beard’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have postponed their Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa following the death of former manager Matt Beard on Saturday.

Beard, who had two spells in charge of Liverpool, left the club in February.

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with the Reds in 2013 and 2014 during his first spell and rejoined the club in 2021 following spells with Boston Breakers in the United States, West Ham and Bristol City.

He guided Liverpool to promotion back to the WSL in his first season back at the helm and remained in charge until February.

The club announced the death of the 47-year-old late on Saturday in a club statement and confirmed on Sunday morning that their match against Aston Villa would not go ahead.

Liverpool posted on X: "Liverpool's Barclays Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa today has been postponed.

A picture in remembrance of Matt Beard is shown on the screen at Villa Park ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

"Following the sudden and tragic news of the passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard, the match at Villa Park - scheduled for 12pm BST - will not take place.

"Details of a rearrangement will be confirmed in due course."

After leaving Liverpool, Beard was announced as Burnley boss in June but resigned in August after a short spell in charge.

The Clarets earlier confirmed their match against West Brom, which was scheduled for Sunday, had been postponed following the news of Beard's death.

The WSL announced a minute's silence will be held across all other games taking place in the league and WSL 2 on Sunday.

Chelsea's meeting with Leicester, Brighton's match with West Ham and Arsenal's trip to Manchester United are all set to go ahead.

WSL posted on X: "Clubs across the Barclays WSL and Barclays WSL2 will take part in a minute's silence ahead of kick-off at games today in memory of Matt Beard following his passing."

PA