Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has dismissed speculation surrounding Matheus Cunha's future, asserting the Brazilian forward remains committed to the club.

Recent reports have linked the 25-year-old with a move to Manchester United, fueling rumors of a potential transfer.

Cunha played a crucial role in Wolves' fight for Premier League survival this season with 15 goals and six assists.

His performances proved vital in steering the team clear of the relegation zone, solidifying his importance within the squad.

Despite reports suggesting Cunha is nearing an agreement with Manchester United, Pereira insists he is unaware of any such developments.

The Wolves manager stated that Cunha is currently content at Molineux and focused on his contributions to the team.

Vitor Pereira hopes Matheus Cunha stays at Wolves

He said: “I have the same information as you. I don’t know. I just know he’s my player.

“He’s committed with the team, he’s working with happiness and we will see what happens. You must ask him. He is happy. I feel he is happy.”

Wolves’ next game is against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Tuesday, aiming to end a run of two consecutive defeats.

Palace will be on a high after Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal against Manchester City at Wembley earned the Eagles their first major trophy.

Pereira congratulated Oliver Glasner’s side and said their achievement was “good for football”.

He added: “I want to congratulate them because it’s a huge achievement and is good for football when the small beats the big club.

“This is competition, they are a very consistent team, good players, good manager and we’ll face a strong team but looking for our game, our play, this is the way we prepared for the game.

“We will try to improve from the last game.”

The Wolves manager stated that Cunha is currently content at Molineux and focused on his contributions to the team

Pereira’s work in turning Wolves’ season around has not gone unnoticed after he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for April, while he is one of five bosses nominated for the Manager of the Season gong.

Wolves were five points from safety when he took over and are now up to 14th in the table having secured their top-flight status a few weeks ago.

Pereira said: “Our title this season was to transform our situation into a better situation. To come in four games before the end of the season and we stay in the Premier League, but it cannot be the same next season.

“We need to be consistent from the beginning, to dream with other things. I need a break. I started in Saudi Arabia, it was not easy, tough work, and now it’s not time to rest because we need to do a lot of work in the holidays.”