Multiple matches postponed after freezing conditions take hold across the UK
The widespread cold snap has resulted in 15 EFL matches being postponed in total
Sunday's football schedule was significantly disrupted by the freezing conditions, with a number of matches being postponed across the UK.
Among these were Sheffield United’s Championship fixture against Oxford and Portsmouth’s clash with Ipswich.
Both games were called off following pitch inspections at Bramall Lane and Fratton Park, with referees citing player safety concerns on frozen surfaces.
In League One, Doncaster v Luton, Rotherham v Mansfield, and Stevenage v Leyton Orient were affected.
League Two also saw games called off at Barnet, Barrow, Bromley, Cambridge, Colchester, Harrogate, Newport, Notts County, Port Vale, Salford, and Walsall.
Monday’s National Hunt horse racing fixtures at Ludlow and Lingfield were also abandoned due to frozen tracks.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for parts of the UK on Sunday.
Additional snow showers could cause more delays on roads and on public transport throughout Sunday and into Monday.
