Mason Mount injury update as Manchester United midfielder set for ‘long’ spell out

Mason Mount faces another “several weeks” on the sidelines as Ruben Amorim vowed to help the Manchester United midfielder through his injury nightmare.

Mount was substituted just 14 minutes into last weekend’s Manchester derby and the former England international has completed 90 minutes just once during his 18 months at the club.

Amorim confirmed that Mount will see a specialist after his latest set-back in an attempt to get to the bottom of his fitness troubles but said he will support the 25-year-old through his recovery.

“Several weeks. I don’t know the exact date, but it’s going to be long,” Amorim said after the 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. “And that’s it. It’s part of football.

“What I can do is to help Mace, to teach him how to play our game when he’s recovering, try to use that time for him to think about different things.”

Amorim suggested that United’s busy fixture schedule explained why Mount suffered another injury so soon into his comeback and said it is harder to recover fitness while there are so many matches.

Defender Victor Lindelof was forced off during the first half against Tottenham and Amorim lamented that he does not have the time on the training ground to get his players up to speed before they return.

“The worst part is that we don’t have time to train like we should do when you are recovering from a lot of injuries,” Amorim said. “We are always traveling, we have games, trainings, we don’t have all the team together.

“It is really hard to recreate the game before they come to the game. You can see with Vic [Lindelof], Vic was recovering. They trained really well. We push him. We make all the sprints that he should do before a game, but the game is a completely different world,

“They have to have more time to train, so it’s really hard. We try to manage that with rotation, but even with rotation it’s really hard to have all the squad.

“So with Mason we are going to help them. It’s really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard. If they try really hard, we will help them until the end.”

The United manager handed a start to Antony in the quarter-final against Tottenham but the struggling forward was taken off before the hour and Amorim said he is short of confidence.

Amorim said he wants to help the £80m forward rediscover his belief after a difficult start to his United career and knows from facing him at Ajax that he has the ability.

“He needs more confidence,” Amorim said. “if you remember the Antony at Ajax, and I ended up playing against him, he lacks a little bit of confidence to go one against one.

“It will improve. He’s working really hard and he’s trying. You just have to do that, to work really hard and I will help help him to be a better player.