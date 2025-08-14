Man Utd using critics to fuel their bid to hit the ground running – Mason Mount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mason Mount says Manchester United are using critics and doubters to fuel their bid to hit the ground running and put things right after a season to forget.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this Sunday as the rebuilding Red Devils welcome Arsenal in the most eye-catching Premier League clash of the opening weekend.

United came 15th last term – their worst top-flight finish in 51 years – and lost the Europa League final to put the lid on a miserable and financially-damaging campaign.

Mount knows the team “need to repay” United’s fans, who appear to be heading into Sunday’s game with a sense of optimism following a positive summer and some impressive recruits.

“It’s a clean slate and we’re so excited to be able to have that opportunity,” the midfielder said.

“A lot of people have said a lot of stuff about us as a group, and we ball that up and we use that energy in the best way we can, and that’s on the football pitch against other teams, and really competing and fighting for those three points.”

Mount says the players “want to put it right” and are relishing the chance to take on last season’s Premier League runners-up this weekend.

“Every game that we’ll be playing will have that kind of focus to be able to perform and really kick on, and put what was wrong right this season coming,” he told Inside United.

“Every game is going to be a massive focus to keep that performance level really high and the details really high.

“To start off with that game, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

United have been boosted ahead of the opener by last weekend’s arrival of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth up to £73.7million.

Whether the 22-year-old is ready to start against Arsenal remains to be seen, but he adds energy, and goals, along with fellow big-name summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

“I think for us it’s so important to start well, to start quick, to start with that intensity,” Mount said.

“We’re a team that definitely can push with that and win games with that intensity and the way we want to press, the way we want to move the ball and dominate the ball, and create chances.

“That’s the way the manager wants to play, so it’s exciting for us to see what we’re doing in training and put that into the games.

“I think to start with that game (against Arsenal) is going to be massive for us, to start on the front foot and really push forward.”