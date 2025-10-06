Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffers further injury setback
The 26-year-old suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s Premier League defeat of West Ham
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s Premier League defeat of West Ham.
It is the latest in a number of setbacks for the 26-year-old in what has already been an injury-hit campaign, but Arsenal are hopeful he will be absent for weeks rather than months.
The club have confirmed the player will miss his country’s upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining medial collateral ligament damage in his left knee.
A statement from the Gunners added: “Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”
Odegaard was forced off after 30 minutes of the 2-0 victory over the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium, the third successive home game in which he has been withdrawn before half-time.
He went to ground holding his knee and attempted to carry on after receiving treatment, but despite two attempts ultimately had to accept he could not continue. Martin Zubimendi replaced him.
The Norwegian has previously had shoulder problems, with the issue forcing him off against Leeds and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.
Arsenal also have an injury concern over Declan Rice, who was substituted in the 79th minute on Saturday with a back issue but is expected to report for England duty as planned.
The Gunners already have Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke on the sidelines, with summer signing Piero Hincapie yet to make an appearance after a groin injury but expected to return after the international break.