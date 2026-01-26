Martin Odegaard issues rallying cry to Arsenal team-mates after Man United loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has urged his team to channel their recent setbacks into motivation rather than fear, following a crucial defeat to Manchester United that tightened the Premier League title race.

The Gunners' lead at the top was cut from seven points to four after Matheus Cunha's late strike secured a 3-2 victory for United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Despite remaining in pole position for their first league title in 22 years, Arsenal supporters may be feeling the weight of three consecutive seasons finishing as runners-up.

However, Odegaard was quick to dismiss suggestions that growing anxiety among the crowd was affecting the players on the pitch, instead calling for unwavering unity.

"I didn’t feel that," said the captain when asked about the atmosphere.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta saw his side slip up in the title race on Sunday ( Action Images via Reuters )

He acknowledged the impact of past seasons but added: "Obviously (finishing second for three consecutive seasons) is a factor, but it can be a good factor too. It gives you more fuel and more hunger and determination to get it done."

Odegaard stressed the demanding nature of the league and the need for collective strength.

"We have experienced in all those seasons that it is a long run and a lot of things can happen. It is time to stick together more than ever, look for the next game and bounce back," he added.

"It is tough in this league. It was never going to be easy. We just have to keep working and keep going. We are still top of the league. We are still in a good position."

Reflecting on the United loss, he stated, "We are disappointed we lost (against United). We should have won this game. But that’s football and there are going to be ups and downs. Now it is about how we deal with it."

Arsenal will now turn their attention to the Champions League, hosting Kazakh side Kairat on Wednesday, aiming to maintain a perfect group stage record.

Meanwhile, a renewed sense of optimism has swept through Manchester United under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

Consecutive victories against rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have injected a "feel-good factor" back into the club. United now sit in the top four, a point ahead of Chelsea and two clear of Liverpool.

open image in gallery Senne Lammens has praised interim boss Michael Carrick (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens attributed Carrick's success to a focus on fundamentals.

"There have not been that many special things that he (Carrick) has done to be honest," Lammens remarked.

"But it has been about sticking to the basics. Football is basics. And if you do the basics well then the quality comes out and we have the players who have the quality to make the difference."

Lammens praised the team's tactical discipline: "Tactically, we were standing right. We were defending well together. As a team, he made it really clear what he wants from us, what he expects from us, and if you fight, and believe in that, you can get the win."

He concluded with a clear objective: "Now it is up to us. We are in the top four and we have to stay there."