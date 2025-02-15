Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy have buried the hatchet more than two decades after their notorious clash at Old Trafford.

The pair shook hands at the touchline at the King Power Stadium on Saturday ahead of Leicester’s Premier League match against Arsenal, and TNT Sports pundit Keown apologised to Foxes manager Van Nistelrooy for the “shenanigans” of 2003.

Keown and Van Nistelrooy came to blows during a memorable encounter between the Gunners and Manchester United 22 years ago dubbed “Battle of Old Trafford”.

At the peak of the rivalry between the two clubs and their respective managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, a goalless draw finished in ugly scenes as Van Nistelrooy’s missed penalty late on was followed by the Dutch forward being confronted by a raft of angry Arsenal players.

Keown led the full-time chaos when he jumped up next to Van Nistelrooy and barged into his back which sparked a melee between both sets of players. The Football Association subsequently charged both clubs with the incident etched into the history books.

“Martin are you OK? Good to see you,” Van Nistelrooy said after the pair had a friendly handshake pitchside.

Keown responded: “Nice to see you.”

Van Nistelrooy added: “It’s been a while eh? I have seen you once at Villa Park, you remember?”

Keown said: “Yes. Apologies for all of the shenanigans that went on back in the day.”

Van Nistelrooy brushed off the 2003 incident before the pair reflected on the “good rivalry” with an exchange of tactics from their famed grudge.

“Eh, what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” Van Nistelrooy insisted. “I am happy that I have him in front of me, not at the back of me you know. It was a good rivalry, wasn’t it?”

Keown agreed: “Great days, great days. I am glad you are standing there and not next to me because you used to love stamping on me.”

Van Nistelrooy admitted: ‘I would like to block you out as well... and then fall over!”

Keown did have the final word when he referenced Leicester’s precarious Premier League position.

Additional reporting by PA