Martin Chivers, the legendary Tottenham Hotspur forward, dies aged 80
Tottenham confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, expressing "immense sadness"
Martin Chivers, the revered former Tottenham Hotspur and England forward, has died at the age of 80.
A formidable presence leading the attack for Bill Nicholson’s iconic Spurs team in the early 1970s, Chivers was instrumental in securing two League Cup triumphs and a memorable UEFA Cup success for the club.
Tottenham confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, expressing "immense sadness" at the passing of their "legendary former striker."
A statement from Tottenham read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our legendary former striker Martin Chivers.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Martin’s family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time.
“Our players will wear black armbands during this evening’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth. Rest in peace, Martin. One of the all-time greats.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks