Martin Chivers, the legendary Tottenham Hotspur forward, dies aged 80

Tottenham confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, expressing "immense sadness"

Chivers won two League Cups and the UEFA Cup during his time at Spurs
Chivers won two League Cups and the UEFA Cup during his time at Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

Martin Chivers, the revered former Tottenham Hotspur and England forward, has died at the age of 80.

A formidable presence leading the attack for Bill Nicholson’s iconic Spurs team in the early 1970s, Chivers was instrumental in securing two League Cup triumphs and a memorable UEFA Cup success for the club.

Tottenham confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, expressing "immense sadness" at the passing of their "legendary former striker."

A statement from Tottenham read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our legendary former striker Martin Chivers.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Martin’s family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time.

“Our players will wear black armbands during this evening’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth. Rest in peace, Martin. One of the all-time greats.”

