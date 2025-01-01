Mark Robins appointed Stoke manager on three-and-a-half year deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stoke have appointed Mark Robins as their new manager.

The former Coventry boss will take over following Wednesday’s Championship trip to Burnley, where interim manager Ryan Shawcross remains in charge.

Robins has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the bet365 Stadium and becomes the Potters’ third manager of the season following the dismissals of Steven Schumacher and Narcis Pelach.

There was widespread shock when Robins was sacked by Coventry in November after nearly eight years in charge, during which time he led the club to two promotions, the Championship play-off final and the FA Cup semi-finals.

He will be assisted by Paul Nevin and James Rowberry, and Stoke sporting director Jon Walters said on the club website: “We are delighted to welcome Mark, Paul and James to the Stoke City family.

“At Coventry, Mark built something successful with a real identity and longevity and he left the club in a significantly better place than he found it.

“That’s exactly what we want to achieve at Stoke City, and he has all the pedigree and experience to help us do that.

“With a record like that behind him, Mark was always going to be in great demand, so we’re delighted that he sees an exciting opportunity to build something special in the Potteries.

“The immediate mission is to climb as high as we can up the Championship table during the second half of this season, whilst also laying foundations for a long-term successful future for our club.”

Stoke go into today’s clash against Burnley sitting in 18th place in the Championship table after only six wins from 24 games.

They started the season under Steven Schumacher but sacked him in August to appoint former Huddersfield and Norwich coach Narcis Pelach who was sacked last week just three months after his appointment.