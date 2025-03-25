Mark Chapman provides update on newlook Match of the Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Incoming Match of the Day host Mark Chapman has hinted at what the show will look like when he, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates take over presenting duties at the start of next season.

Current long-time host, Gary Lineker, is stepping down at the end of the current season and will be replaced with a trio of rotating hosts in Chapman, Logan and Cates.

It is a rare period of uncertainty for the programme with the BBC’s director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, hoping to take the show in a new direction with the appointment of three permanent hosts.

Speaking at the 2024 Sports Journalism Awards, Chapman provided an update into the plans for the programme during the 2025/26 season.

“Nothing different,” Chapman replied when asked about what changes will be made to the show.

He added: “I know people keep saying, ‘Oh this will change or that will change.’ I genuinely don't think anything will change.

“It will still be showing all the highlights and having a bit of a chat. So, if you're wanting a lot of change, I suppose you're going to be a bit disappointed by it.

“I think we are still just going to do the same thing and talk about football and have a laugh and that will be that.”

open image in gallery Kelly Cates (left), Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan are taking over hosting duties for Match of the Day ( BBC/PA Wire )

Chapman is a regular on the BBC and has hosted Match of the Day 2 on Sundays since 2013 meaning his step into the flagship show will not be too big of a leap.

Logan, similarly, has previously stood in for Lineker on Match of the Day and has presented many sporting events including World Cups, European Championships, the Six Nations and the Olympics.

Cates was a presenter on Sky Sports News and now fronts their coverage of the Premier League having also presented on ESPN, ITV, Channel 5, Setanta and Channel 4.

The three hosts will also split presenting duties for MOTD2 and MOTD: Champions League on Wednesdays.

They are the sixth regular presenters following: Kenneth Wolstenholme (1964-67), David Coleman (1967-73), Jimmy Hill (1973-88), Des Lynam (1988-99), and Gary Lineker (1999-2025).