Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mario Balotelli, the former Italy international, has revealed he was subjected to racial abuse during a football match in the United Arab Emirates, expressing his shock at the incident.

The 35-year-old, who previously played for prominent clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool, stated he was "racially abused multiple times" while representing Emirati second-tier side Al-Ittifaq against Dubai City on Wednesday.

Writing on Instagram after the 2-0 defeat, Balotelli recounted the slurs: "I was repeatedly told: 'Uh uh uh, you go eat banana. There is absolutely no place for racism in football, or in the society."

Balotelli, who joined Al-Ittifaq last month, stressed the importance of addressing such behaviour.

"This kind of behaviour cannot be normalised, excused, or ignored. I'm speaking out to bring awareness - not just for myself, but for every player who has been subjected to this. Enough is enough."

open image in gallery Balotelli previously played for Liverpool in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

He added: "I've always condemned all acts of racism, but I didn't expect it here. I hope serious measures are taken to prevent this from happening again."

Neither Al-Ittifaq nor Dubai City have yet responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

Premier League fans are likely to remember Balotelli for his six-year spell in England between 2010 and 2016.

The Italian striker joined Manchester City in 2010 and won the Premier League two years later, setting up Sergio Aguero for the dramatic winning goal against QPR that sealed the title on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

After three years at City, Balotelli spent a year on loan at AC Milan before joining Liverpool in 2014.

After a disappointing year at Anfield, Balotelli went back on loan to Milan in 2015 before leaving England for good to join French side Nice the following year.

Balotelli has since had spells in Italy, Turkey and Switzerland prior to his move to the UAE.