Marcus Rashford receiving loan interest from Premier League club

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a loan move for Marcus Rashford and have investigated whether a deal may be possible.

There is a growing feeling that the 27-year-old has played his last game for Manchester United, amid increasing market movement, and Ruben Amorim merely saying "we'll see" in response to questions on that on Sunday.

That hasn't yet translated into much interest from Premier League clubs, with only West Ham having previously looked at the possibility, although it is understood that Tottenham have also considered the idea and that there have been informal talks.

Any such deal is nevertheless considered to be highly unlikely, due to the prospective structure of the offer and a current belief that Rashford is far likelier to go abroad.

The player is known to be earning over £300,000 a week, and Spurs’ current wage structure means they will not go to that figure. Any move would only be possible if United contributed a significant part of his salary and that is already seen as unlikely.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are aware that interested clubs will seek to leverage wage negotiations on any loan due to the need for Rashford to move, but the legitimate European interest does mean they have a stronger hand in talks.

Both AC Milan and Juventus are looking at Rashford, but it is Borussia Dortmund who are currently seen as offering one of the most attractive options. The forward is friends with Jadon Sancho, who enjoyed a resurgent period at the Bundesliga club last season, after enduring similar issues at Old Trafford.

Barcelona also have a long-standing interest in Rashford, going back seven years, but the difficulty in getting Dani Olmo registered due to LaLiga's financial controls means any deal is impossible in January.

There is some hope that can change in the summer, and such considerations are also why any move this January is almost certain to be a loan rather than anything permanent.