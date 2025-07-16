Teddy Sheringham upset by ‘soul-destroying’ Man Utd and Marcus Rashford saga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treble winner Teddy Sheringham does not believe Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford deserves to join Barcelona after what he feels has been a “soul-destroying” episode.

The 27-year-old is on the lookout for a new club having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with boss Ruben Amorim and admitting he was “ready for a new challenge”.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

The England international, who has lost the number 10 shirt to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is attracting interest from Barcelona and former striker Sheringham admits he finds the whole situation unpalatable.

“If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it,” the ex-United player told Sky Bet. “You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave.

“I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

“To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out – I didn’t like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for.

“From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”

Rashford is joined by Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia in searching for a new home as Amorim looks to rebuild a side which stumbled home into 15th place in the Premier League last term.

United have made their stance on the quintet clear, which Sheringham believes has hurt their negotiating position as their transfer business has “stagnated” as they seek to offload players to help aid additions.

“It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it,” he said. “It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position.

“They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers.

“I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment.

“The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed and they’ve got to lie in it.

“They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”