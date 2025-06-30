Marcus Rashford returns to Man Utd after Aston Villa decline option to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United after Aston Villa opted not to make his move permanent.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 17 appearances during his time at Villa Park but the club have decided not to activate the £40million option to buy him, meaning he will now go back to Old Trafford.

Rashford will depart the club alongside Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi, who also joined Unai Emery’s side on loan in February and helped them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well as an FA Cup semi-final while qualifying for the Europa League next season.

Rashford fell out of favour in Manchester under Ruben Amorim but it remains to be seen where his future lies, with the forward reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona.

Asensio scored vital goals both domestically and in Europe, including three in the two legs of the Champions League win over Club Brugge, but Villa also confirmed he will go back to Paris St Germain. Disasi made 10 appearances after his temporary move from Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen and Kortney Hause will also leave the club following the expiry of their respective contracts.

A statement on Villa’s website read: “Aston Villa would like to thank Robin Olsen and Kortney Hause following the expiration of their contracts, as well as our loan players as they return to their respective parent clubs.

“Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Axel Disasi each joined Villa in February on loan deals until the end of the 2024-25 season.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank each of the players for their efforts and amazing commitment to the club and wish them all the very best for the future.”