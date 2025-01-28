Marcus Rashford should be banished from Man Utd dressing room, says Paul Scholes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford should be “banished” from the Manchester United dressing room, Paul Scholes has said in a frank assessment of the forward’s future at the club, adding: “The sooner he’s gone, the better.”

Rashford has not featured in any of United’s last 11 matches in all competitions, with boss Ruben Amorim leaving the 27-year-old out of the matchday squad on all but one occasion.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham, Amorim explained why Rashford had been left out again. “The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day,” the manager said.

He made reference to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital as he added: “I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Giving his take on the situation on The Overlap Fan Debate, former United midfielder Scholes said: “I think Marcus has let a lot of people down really, with his attitude, and I think that’s what the manager is trying to say.

“You think of the young players coming through the team, think of (Alejandro) Garnacho, they’re looking up to people like Marcus now – he’s 27 years of age, and he’s clearly not training properly.

“I remember years ago when I told the manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) I didn’t want to play in that Arsenal game… he said to me ‘the worst thing you did is let your team-mates down’, and that really stuck with me because I wasn’t really thinking about that – and now I think Marcus Rashford, he’s doing exactly the same.

“OK, he’s not refusing to play, but in the way he’s behaving and the way he’s training, in a way he is saying I don’t want to be involved with these.

“So I think the fact of letting your team-mates down in that dressing room – he should be banished from the dressing room really. If he’s in and around that and young people are seeing that as an example, the sooner he’s gone the better.”

Rashford, whose first match being left out of the squad in this sequence was the Manchester derby was on December 15, said in an interview with journalist Henry Winter two days later that he was “ready for a new challenge”.

After Amorim’s remarks on Sunday, former United defender Rio Ferdinand said he would be embarrassed if he was in Rashford’s position and added: “There’s really no way back for Marcus after that, I don’t think, with that type of comment.”

additional reporting by PA