Marcus Rashford wants to be playing Champions League football next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford will not make a decision about his future until the summer but wants to be playing Champions League football next season, the PA news agency understands.

The homegrown Manchester United forward joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season in February having been frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford continued his promising stint under Unai Emery by scoring in Tuesday’s late 2-1 loss at fellow Champions League hopefuls Manchester City as speculation continues to swirl around his future.

Villa have a £40million option as part of his loan, but there remains a lots of moving parts to consider and PA understands the 27-year-old is unlikely to make a decision about his future before mid-June.

Rashford’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, but his strained relationship with Amorim is compounded by the fact boyhood club United are operating within a tightened financial situation.

The forward wants Champions League football next season – something Villa and United are fighting for through the Premier League and Europa League respectively – but his wages could rule out some clubs.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona were linked in the winter transfer window with a move for Rashford, who is currently said to be reluctant to move to London.

The forward has scored four goals and provided six assists since joining Villa on loan, with his performances last month earning an England recall.