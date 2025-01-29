Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United received a boost on the eve of their Europe League game in Romania with Luke Shaw returning to training, as well an appearance from under-fire Marcus Rashford.

Shaw had featured in Ruben Amorim’s first three matches in charge, only for the left-back to suffer his latest injury setback that has kept him out since the start of December.

Shaw's return is timely as United pursue Lecce's Patrick Dorgu to strengthen their left-back options before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It comes as speculation continues to swirl around Rashfords’ future at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has not played for United since their last Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12, and admitting that he was ready for a new challenge.

The Red Devils have played 11 matches across all competitions since then with Rashford not even being included as a substitute.

Amorim has been repeatedly asked about Rashford’s future since then and questioned his commitment after Sunday evening’s 1-0 win at Fulham.

Speaking at a press conference following United’s win over Fulham, Amorim was asked if Rashford’s inclusion could provide more attacking impetus to the team and he explained why the 27-year-old continues to be omitted.

“It’s always the same reason,” Amorim revealed. “The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do. In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail.

open image in gallery Rashford trains on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

“So if things don’t change, I will not change.”

When pushed on whether there is a chance for Rashford to be reintegrated into the squad should he fail to secure a move away from Manchester United in January, Amorim left the door open but laid down his rules for making such a thing happen.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player,” he said.

“And you can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that.

“I will put Vital [United’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach] on the bench before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that.”

The forward trained with his team-mates on Wednesday, as did Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho as talk of potential exits around them also continues.