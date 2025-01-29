Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw train with squad but not included against FCSB

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford joined his team-mates as Luke Shaw returned to group training on the eve of Manchester United’s Europa League game against FCSB but neither made the trip to Romania.

Shaw featured in Ruben Amorim’s first three matches in charge, only for the left-back to suffer his latest injury setback that has kept him out since the start of December.

Shaw’s return to the fold comes as a boost for United, who are seeking to bolster the left flank by bringing in Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu before Monday’s transfer deadline.

There is plenty of other transfer speculation swirling around the Old Trafford club in the final days of the window, with homegrown forward Rashford’s future a key matter that needs resolving.

The 27-year-old has not played for United since their last Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 before admitting in an interview that he was ready for a new challenge.

Amorim has been repeatedly asked about Rashford’s future since then and questioned his commitment after Sunday evening’s 1-0 win at Fulham.

The forward trained with his team-mates on Wednesday, as did Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho as talk of potential exits around them also continues.

But, while the latter duo were named in United’s 21-man squad to face FCSB, there was no place on the plane for Rashford.