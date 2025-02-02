Marcus Rashford undergoing medical ahead of Aston Villa loan move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford is having a medical at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave Manchester United on loan with a view to a potential permanent exit, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old forward’s future has dominated headlines throughout the transfer window having admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” after being dropped for the Manchester derby.

Rashford has not played since the Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and head coach Ruben Amorim this week said he “has to change” to have a future at Old Trafford.

That appearance in the Czech Republic could prove his 426th and final match for United as he prepares to move to Villa in a loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

PA understands Rashford is undergoing a medical ahead of the move, with Villa understood to be paying a loan fee and covering the majority of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly salary.

The option to make the move permanent is reported to be £40million.

Rashford is not the only player having a medical at Villa, with Marco Asensio undergoing checks before joining on loan from Unai Emery’s former club Paris St Germain.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Axel Disasi have been of interest but Villa appear to have been priced out. They are looking to bring in a defender on deadline day.

United unveiled new signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, signed from Lecce and Arsenal respectively, before kick-off against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia could follow Rashford and Antony in making an exit before Monday’s deadline, when Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku are options under consideration.