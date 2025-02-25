Marco Silva hopes Ryan Sessegnon gets his career back on track again at Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marco Silva hopes the “future is going to be bright” for Ryan Sessegnon after he helped Fulham to a 2-1 victory over Wolves on his first Premier League start of the season.

Fulham hit the front with 58 seconds on the clock after Andreas Pereira picked out the run of Sessegnon and he was able to slot past Jose Sa.

Wolves responded in the 18th minute through Joao Gomes’ second goal against Fulham this season, but the Cottagers retook the lead a little over a minute into the second half courtesy of Rodrigo Muniz.

Silva made five changes from their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, including Sessegnon for his first league start in over two years following a string of injuries.

The Portuguese, whose side are in the hunt for a European place, said: “He’s a lovely boy and the last two or three years were really tough for him.

“A player that started 16 years old at a high level and everyone here and everyone who loves football in this country recognising that he’s going to have an amazing career because he’s a top talent but football is not always like that.

“He started to have a lot of injuries and that took confidence from him but the most important thing it took was the sharpness to be at this level.

“He’s working hard. It’s the first Premier League start but in both cups he’s started and his performance was good.

“Sometimes it’s really tough but when you get injuries in a row but lets hope the future is going to be bright for him again.”

Silva was particularly pleased with his team’s second-half performance.

He added: “The second half after 2-1 we controlled the game in a different way.

“It was difficult for us. But the reality was, Wolves had the ball but didn’t create one chance second half.

“Changing five players, short period between games, changing the formation, the boys responded really well and I’m pleased for them.”

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was unable to hide his frustration after his side failed to learn their lessons from the first half.

He said: “Today I’m frustrated. Starting the first half conceding a goal, a very easy goal, our level of concentration or focus was not in the level of the game.

“We reacted and started to play against a good team, winning 1-0. We created some situations and scored a goal but when we start the second half in the same way it is very difficult.

“In the second half I felt the team was tired. The game on Saturday (is why we are tired). Two games in three days, it was not possible to recover totally.

“We need to defend well and today we committed mistakes we cannot commit again.”